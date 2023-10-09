Barbie director Greta Gerwig opened up about meddling with sound mixes during the epic opening weekend of her pink classic.

Gerwig was on stage for a Q&A session at the London Film Festival. She opened up about many things. One moment that stood out was her interesting changes in sound mixing. She mentioned that during the opening weekend of Barbie, she traveled to various cinemas in New York and conducted the staff on how to present the film to audiences best.

“I went around theatres, stood in the back, and turned up the volume if I felt it wasn't playing at the perfect level,” Gerwig said, per Deadline. She added, “It was the most thrilling thing.”

It shows the director's integrities for the film—wanting to make it pitch-perfect for the audiences and give the whole Barbie experience to moviegoers.

Regarding the success of Barbie, Greta Gerwig mentioned, “It's been incredible.” She added, “I was invited to go on this journey. Margot Robbie came to me and said do you want to write this. She was the producer and star with David Heyman and Tom Ackerley. They put together this incredible team of people, and the process of making it was such a joy.”

Another notable thing during her Q&A was, at the end of the session, Gerwig spoke to the audience about a future project that was “in the writing process.” However, no further details were released.

So, if you were in New York and saw Barbie in theaters, and it sounded perfect-o, Gerwig might have been sitting in the back, turning it to the right volume.