Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange, has high praise for Greta Gerwig's box office smash-hit, Barbie, in regards to its Oscars.

Speaking on The Discourse, Derrickson, who's promoting his new film, V/H/S/85, praised Barbie.

“By the way, those movies can be amazing,” Derrickson said about films based on existing I.P. “I think Barbie is the best film I've seen this year — well, maybe that's not true; I saw this horror film, When Evil Lurks at Fantastic Fest, but Barbie and When Evil Lurks those are my two favorite films of the year, which couldn't be further away from each other.”

“Barbie is a good example of populist I.P. that was treated with true brilliance,” he continued. “That's an extraordinary movie on every level. I think it should probably win Best Picture [at the Oscars]; the writing is so clever and so smart and subversive, the acting is amazing, and it's so entertaining, it's artful in its visuals, the style of it, it's just an awesome film.”

There's no doubt that Barbie will be a major awards player. Not only has the film been a critical success, the film has been seen by the masses. During its theatrical run, Gerwig's film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office, breaking numerous records along the way including becoming the highest-grossing film solely directed by a woman.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken, respectively. The two embark on a journey of self-discovery after the former begins questioning her own mortality. Simu Liu, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Ariana Greenblatt also star in the film.

Scott Derrickson is known for directing Sinister, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone. While he didn't return to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he was credited as an executive producer.