Greta Gerwig's Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie looks like a dopamine rush if I've ever seen one. The vibrancy of Barbieland is something to behold. And while it looks amazing, a new interview reveals that the production actually caused a shortage of pink paint in the world.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Gerwig, production designer Sarah Greenwood, and set decorator Katie Spencer spoke about making the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Speaking about the pink aesthetic, Gerwig stated that “Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount.”

She continued, “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much” and didn't want to “forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

But the construction of this Barbie Dreamhouse actually caused a shortage of pink paint. Greenwood said, “The world ran out of pink,” with a laugh.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I guess it worked out, and you can likely buy pink paint at your local Home Depot. It is funny to think that a film like Barbie could have such an impact on the real world, but the commitment to immersion and doing things practically is admirable.

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) as she goes on a journey of self-discovery. Ryan Gosling stars as the main Ken doll in the film, and the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa play different versions of Barbie. There are Ken variants as well including Simu Liu and John Cena (among others) and then some unique dolls like Michael Cera's Allan. Helen Mirren will narrate the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.