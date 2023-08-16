Timothée Chalamet visited Greta Gerwig's Barbieset and had an epic response to it.

Speaking with Hollywood First Look, Gerwig spoke about how two of her frequent collaborators, Saoirse Ronan and Chalamet, weren't able to be in Barbie.

“Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,” Gerwig recalled with a laugh. “And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren't you in this?'”

Greta Gerwig had previously worked with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet on her two previous feature films, Lady Bird and Little Women. In the same interview, Gerwig chalked Ronan's Barbie absence up to a scheduling conflict, and the same could likely be said for Chalamet — who's set to star in Dune: Part Two and Wonka later this year.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbie still ended up with an ensemble cast filled with the biggest stars. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling led the cast, but Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, John Cena, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Helem Mirren, and Will Ferrell also appear in the film.

Even without two stars like Ronan and Chalamet, Barbie has crushed it thus far. During its opening weekend, it broke the record for highest opening by a female-directed film. Since then, it has shattered Wonder Woman's record of highest-grossing film solely directed by a woman ($821 million). It broke the $1 billion mark in under three weeks in theaters and has continued going strong. Within the next few days, it should pass the $1.2 billion mark.

Barbie is in theaters now.