Margot Robbie has teased the potential for more installments in the Barbie world, but the actress is also being very cautious about counting her chickens before they hatch.

In a new cover story for Time about the upcoming Barbie film, Robbie revealed that she has “been involved” in conversations for more films in the series, but nothing is set in stone. “It could go a million different directors from this point,” admitted Robbie.

She continued, “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

And she's right — franchises counting on sequels is something that Robbie has seen firsthand. The DCU (formerly the DCEU when Robbie was first introduced into the franchise) was a mess. While the awful Suicide Squad did get a sequel (granted, it was a sequel that practically retconned and rebooted it all), a lot of the early days of the DCEU were spent playing catch-up with the MCU. It hurt the series in the long run as by the time some great standalone stories like the Robbie-led Birds of Prey came out, they wouldn't have the potential for a sequel since the whole greater cinematic universe was in shambles.

In the case of Barbie, though, they shouldn't have trouble getting a sequel. For one, it has been tracking better than its opening-day competition, Oppenheimer. The film is also so star-studded that it's hard to imagine a world where the film doesn't turn a profit and get Warner Bros. to greenlight a sequel. The ball will then be in Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, and Margot Robbie's court.

Barbie follows its titular doll (played by Robbie) on a journey to true happiness. She's joined by Ken (Ryan Gosling). The likes of Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and John Cena also star in the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.