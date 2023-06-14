The upcoming Barbie film looks like a complete escape into a different world, and the Margot Robbie-led film nails the aesthetic of the famous doll line. In a recent interview, Robbie revealed her one request for director Greta Gerwig.

Some of the film's stars — Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera — were guests on The Kelly Clarkson Show and dished on the Barbie film. Robbie revealed the first conversation she had with Gerwig.

“The first thing I said to Greta when we first sat down [and] talked about the movie, I was like, ‘I'll follow your vision, whatever you want this Barbie movie to be let's do that,'” recalled Robbie.

But she did have one request — the slide that connects the Dreamhouse to the pool.

“‘I just have one favor — please, please, please, can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool?'” Robbie asked Gerwig.

She went on to reveal that the reasoning for this request was “cause that is my goal in life,” Robbie joked.

Her wish was Gerwig's command, as the Dreamhouse in the Barbie film does, in fact, have the slide that she requested.

Barbie is a live-action film about the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) as she is expelled from Barbieland. She then sets off on a journey of self-discovery. In addition to Robbie, the likes of McKinnon, Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa play different variations of Barbie. Ryan Gosling plays Ken but there will be other variations of the doll played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, John Cena, and more. This is Gerwig's first directorial effort since her Academy Award-winning Little Women adaptation.

Barbie will be released on July 21.