Every actor has their own methods, and Ryan Gosling had a very unique one in preparation for the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film.

During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table with a bunch of his fellow Barbie co-stars including Margot Robbie, Michael Cera, and director Gerwig herself, Gosling revealed that he enlisted the help of his younger self in preparation for playing Ken.

“At a certain point. I thought I had like left that kid behind, and I realized that I needed his help to make this movie,” Gosling revealed. “I had to go back and make peace with him and ask for his help, you know… it was very good for me.”

Whatever peace Gosling made with his younger self must have worked wonders. The premiere of Barbie was last night, and so many critics were lauding his performance in the film — even calling for Oscar buzz and a nomination for the two-time nominee — in the first wave of reactions.

Ryan Gosling has had an interesting past few years. After starring in First Man from director James Gray, he took a four-year break from acting until The Gray Man — the Russo brothers' action-thriller for Netflix starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. After Barbie, Gosling will team up with David Leitch (Bullet Train) for his next directorial feature, The Fall Guy.

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) as the two search for true happiness after being expelled from Barbie Land.

Barbie will be released on July 21.