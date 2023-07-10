Greta Gerwig nearly had a Lady Bird and Little Women reunion in Barbie as the director revealed two big A-listers that were supposed to be in the Margot Robbie-led film.

Speaking to CineBlend, Gerwig revealed that two cameos that were supposed to happen in Barbie were Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

“Well, it was always going to have to be like a sort of smaller thing because she [Ronan] was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo,” Gerwig revealed.

She also revealed that Chalamet was also supposed to get a “specialty cameo” as well. “I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it, and I was so annoyed,” she said.

In conclusion, even if Barbie cameos didn't work out, there are no hard feelings: “But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Greta Gerwig had previously worked with Chalamet and Ronan on two of her three other directorial features: Lady Bird and 2019's Little Women. Both films received critical acclaim.

Both Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan being too booked to be in Barbie does add up. Chalamet will star in two blockbusters that come out later this year — Dune: Part Two and Wonka. Ronan, on the other hand, is coming off a role in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch (Chalamet also appears in the film) and See How They Run. Coming up, she will appear in Foe, The Outrun, and Blitz.

Barbie will be released on July 21.