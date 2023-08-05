Barcelona have made a clear policy for the remainder of the transfer market. As they are set to lose Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), they will now go after Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. Barcelona manager Xavi is a massive fan of the 28-year-old.

According to the reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi likes Silva’s profile, and President Joan Laporta has permitted him. The Bernardo Silva operation is well and truly underway at Camp Nou.

It is reported that the Catalans are looking for a formula to convince Manchester City for the signature of Silva. The Portuguese playmaker’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has already reported having multiple options on the table for his client. It won’t be an easy transfer as Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will try and resist the offers made by Barcelona. The Spanish coach understands the importance of Silva in the squad, as he was a significant part of the historic Treble of the Blues last season.

Silva also understands that and has been extremely grateful to Pep throughout his years at Manchester City. The former AS Monaco man is called the “top midfielder” by the Manchester City manager.

Silva was massively linked to Barcelona in the 2021 transfer window. Manchester City already knows about his wish since last summer, but the Catalans didn’t make a bid for him. It is reported that the Portuguese midfielder has already snubbed offers from PSG and Saudi Arabia, as he has Barcelona in his sights.

Silva will reunite with former Manchester City mates Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, and Ilkay Gundogan by joining Barcelona.