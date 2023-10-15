Barcelona's quest for a midfield maestro continues despite the recent addition of Oriol Romeu. While the signing of Ulldecona is viewed as a short-term fix, the club still hungers for a long-term pivot, and one name on their radar, no matter how ambitious it may sound, is that of Bruno Guimaraes, who currently plies his trade with Newcastle.

Valued at a formidable 85 million euros by ‘Transfermarkt,' Guimaraes switched from Olympique Lyonnais to Newcastle in January 2022, with the Magpies investing approximately 42 million euros in his services. The Brazilian's stellar performances quickly caught the attention of his new club, leading to an early contract extension until June 30, 2028. This move effectively strengthens Newcastle's position in any potential transfer negotiations.

However, the secret clause in Guimaraes' contract renewal makes this transfer saga particularly intriguing. Unknown to many, the contract includes a clause tailored specifically for Barcelona. Should the Catalan giants pursue the midfielder, the transfer fee would be more favorable than other clubs' offers, underscoring Guimaraes' dream of playing for the Catalans.

The figure mentioned for a potential Barcelona bid hovers around 65-70 million euros, which may present financial challenges for the club. Yet, the unpredictable nature of football's transfer market means this ambitious move cannot be entirely ruled out. Barcelona's purchasing power could potentially improve through significant sales next summer.

Though aware of Barcelona's financial constraints, Guimaraes holds steadfast to his aspiration of donning the iconic Blaugrana jersey. In the past, he's expressed his admiration for the club and, in private conversations, has confessed his desire to join the ranks of Barcelona. Whether destiny aligns their paths remains to be seen, but the allure of a potential Guimaraes-Barcelona union adds another layer of intrigue to the football transfer landscape.