Dive into the potential summer transfer drama as Newcastle United considers lowering Bruno Guimaraes' price for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

FootballTransfers has uncovered insights into Newcastle United's stance on Bruno Guimaraes, hinting at a potential summer transfer saga. The Brazilian international, who recently inked a new deal with the Magpies featuring a hefty £100 million release clause, is now the subject of intense speculation regarding a possible move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Newcastle is open to negotiating a lower transfer fee for Guimaraes if either of the Spanish giants expresses genuine interest. The midfielder, driven by a desire to grace the Camp Nou, has reportedly talked with the club. Understanding Guimaraes' aspirations, Newcastle will facilitate his dream move to Spain, provided the offer aligns with their expectations. There have even been rumors that Barcelona are willing to sacrifice a key player in the team for the Portuguese's signature.

However, a firm stance has been taken against potential suitors Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. These clubs have been informed that pursuing Guimaraes will require meeting the full £100 million release clause. The upcoming transfer window is poised to witness Guimaraes as Newcastle's marquee sale, a move carefully orchestrated to ensure compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Head coach Eddie Howe has spoken out about his financial constraints in the broader context of Newcastle's transfer strategy. Despite expressing a commitment to enhancing the team, Howe emphasizes respecting the club's financial health and ensuring its long-term stability. As Newcastle navigates these challenges, key players like Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are deemed unsellable, with Barcelona, Chelsea, and PSG expressing interest, respectively.

The summer transfer window is a pivotal period for Newcastle and Guimaraes alike. As the Magpies balance short-term necessities with a long-term vision, the unfolding saga adds an intriguing layer to the club's ambitions. Whether Guimaraes dons Newcastle's black and white stripes or makes a high-profile move to Barcelona remains a captivating storyline in the upcoming transfer window.