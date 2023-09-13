Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has given an update on the future of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. The Portuguese duo was signed on the transfer window deadline day on season-long loans from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Deco said, “There’s NO buy option in both João Félix and Cancelo deals — one year loan. If they perform at a good level, we will try to keep them at the club. We will be on it; this is not something being discussed today”.

Hence, you could see that Barcelona will basically be a stepping stone for both the players. The Portuguese duo have had a difficult last 12 months in their respective clubs. Cancelo was ignored throughout the season by Pep Guardiola, which made him join Bayern Munich on a six-month loan. However, that tenure also proved to be a forgetful one as he returned to Manchester City. As Barcelona have loaned out Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven, it provides the Portuguese defender an ideal chance to play consistent first-team minutes and revive his career.

Similarly, Felix was ignored all the time by Diego Simeone and also had a poor World Cup campaign. In order to revive his career, he joined Chelsea on a six-month loan. However, he only scored four goals in six months at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues decided against his permanent extension. With Ousmane Dembele gone and Robert Lewandowski in his last few years as a professional footballer, Felix has an ideal chance to revive his career.