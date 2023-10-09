Barcelona is grappling with a growing injury crisis as key players Jules Kounde and Lamine Yamal are set to be sidelined due to injuries, further adding to the team's woes ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Real Madrid, reported by GOAL.

Jules Kounde, who sustained a knee injury during Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Granada, has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain, ruling him out for at least a month. Unfortunately, this means he won't be available for the crucial El Clasico showdown on October 28. On the other hand, Lamine Yamal has picked up a hip flexor injury, although it's not as severe as Kounde's injury. The teenager will remain with the Spain squad for the international break but will undergo evaluation by the national team's medical staff.

These injuries have compounded the challenges faced by Barcelona's manager Xavi Hernandez, who is already dealing with the absence of key players like Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha. While Pedri is nearing a return, he still requires time to regain match fitness.

What's next for Barcelona?

With the next match against Athletic Club scheduled for October 22, Xavi is hoping that no more players from his squad sustain injuries during international duty. The mounting injury concerns are undoubtedly posing a significant hurdle for Barcelona as they prepare for important fixtures, including the highly anticipated clash with arch-rivals Real Madrid. The team's depth and resilience will be tested as they strive to overcome these challenges and maintain their competitive edge in the upcoming matches.