Gerardo Martino, the head coach of Inter Miami CF, recently addressed the fitness status of footballing legend Lionel Messi and put to rest speculations of a potential return to FC Barcelona. Martino's statements came in the aftermath of Inter Miami's narrow 1-0 loss to Cincinnati, during which Messi made a cameo appearance as a substitute.

In a press conference attended by Osvaldo Godoy from MundoAlbiceleste.com, Martino provided insights into Messi's physical condition, reassuring fans about the star's well-being. He stated, “He (Messi) is not injured anymore. He needs to get the rhythm back.” This update should bring solace to Messi's admirers, as concerns about his fitness have been discussed since he transitioned to Major League Soccer.

However, the more intriguing aspect of Martino's press conference revolved around the persistent rumors suggesting a potential return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona on loan, especially now that Inter Miami has been eliminated from MLS playoff contention. Martino humorously dismissed these speculations, saying, “If Messi goes to Barcelona, it's to visit, haha. I am surprised by that rumor.”

This lighthearted response from Martino clarifies Messi's commitment to Inter Miami and his focus on regaining his rhythm in the MLS. While fans of both Messi and Barcelona might have fantasized about a reunion, Martino's words indicate that such an event is unlikely in the immediate future.

Lionel Messi remains integral to the Inter Miami CF roster, working diligently to regain his peak form. His journey in the MLS continues to captivate the footballing world, and fans will eagerly watch as he aims to contribute to the success of his current team while leaving a lasting mark on American soccer.