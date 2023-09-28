Barcelona's footballing saga continues to unravel, with the latest development being the verbal agreement to make Joao Cancelo's loan deal a permanent fixture at the club. The Catalan giants have reportedly agreed to a €35m (£30.4m) fee with Manchester City for the Portuguese full-back, and this news has sparked a wave of discussions among fans and pundits alike.

The announcement came ahead of Barcelona's clash with Real Mallorca, where the club's sporting director, Deco, weighed in on the subject. While there is already a buzz surrounding Cancelo's potential permanent stay at the Camp Nou, Deco emphasized that it's still too early to make concrete decisions.

“The decision is a matter for the coach as well. He is the one in charge,” Deco stated. “It is too early to see if they will stay the year that is coming. A loan was the only thing we could do. Now, we have to think about the present. Little by little, we will see. We are happy with both of them.”

Barcelona's financial situation is one of the key factors that will play a pivotal role in this decision. The club is grappling with ongoing financial concerns, so any permanent signing must be meticulously considered. Reports have already hinted that it will take a “titanic” effort from Deco to secure Cancelo's permanent transfer.

Importantly, Barcelona's intent to make the deal permanent hinges heavily on Cancelo's performance. The Portuguese full-back now has the opportunity to prove his worth as the first-choice right back, with Sergino Dest having been loaned out to PSV Eindhoven. There are no excuses for Cancelo, who must seize this opportunity and thrive in the Blaugrana colors.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Joao Cancelo, whose performances will impact Barcelona's push for success and ability to navigate their financial challenges. The Camp Nou faithful will hope that Cancelo can make a lasting impression, making the investment in his permanent transfer worthwhile. Until then, the footballing world awaits the final verdict on Joao Cancelo's future at Barcelona.