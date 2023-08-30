Barcelona are prepared to start the operation of landing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer. The Portuguese striker has been surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital as he's not getting minutes from the bench.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have started their preparations for the signature of Felix. However, they are aware of the Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations. Once they find a solution to the FFP rules, they will start working on the Felix deal in the next 48 hours. The former Benfica man has always wanted to go to Barcelona since his interview in July. However, he will consider offers from Saudi Arabia if the deal with the Catalans collapses.

Felix has had a frustrating last 12 months in his international and domestic career. Manager Diego Simeone didn't want him as he struggled to make the first team consistently. That lack of matches showed in the 2022 World Cup, as he couldn't do anything substantial for Portugal either. Eventually, the 2016 European champions crashed out of the penultimate tournament by Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Eventually, he agreed to join Chelsea on a six-month loan. Felix's time at Stamford Bridge proved to be even worse as he came to the club in arguably the worst period of Chelsea's history. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League, and one of the biggest reasons behind it is the lack of goals. Eventually, Chelsea decided not to make his move permanent, and he returned to Atletico Madrid. In July, he gave an interview in which he said that his “dream move” is FC Barcelona. However, he was vary of the fact that the Catalans cannot sign him due to the FFP regulations.

As Barcelona now have a clear intention of landing the Portuguese superstar, Felix can hope that the operation is successful and he can recapture the form that made him one of the best youngsters in the game.