Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix dropped a huge bombshell on his future. The Portuguese forward was speaking with the media and said that his dream club is FC Barcelona.

According to multiple reports, the comments from Felix has annoyed the Atletico Madrid hierarchy. They label those comments disrespectful and are unwilling to build a team around him. However, the La Liga giants have granted Felix the permission to listen to the Barcelona offers. Atletico Madrid are yet to receive any official bid for the former Chelsea loanee. The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

According to the reports from the AS, Atletico Madrid have given Barcelona the green light to get Felix. However, the 2021 La Liga champions believe it will again be a loan move for the 23-year-old. It is also claimed that Atletico Madrid are interested in buying Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres. If they go for Torres, a player-plus-cash deal is possible.

Although Felix has already made up his mind, it is difficult to see FC Barcelona making this deal possible. With their volatile economic conditions, it will be hard to see them pay hefty wages to the Portugal International.

Moreover, there is also the question mark of whether this signing will be a hit or not. Atletico Madrid signed Felix for a €120 million price tag, but he never lived up to it. Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann from the former La Liga champions in 2019. However, the French World Cup winner never settled at Camp Nou and was eventually offloaded due to Barca's troublesome economic conditions.