In the heart of North London, Arsenal was buzzing with excitement and uncertainty as they entered a new season. One of their recent acquisitions, Jorginho, had become a topic of intrigue both within the club and beyond. However, some transfer rumors link one of their players with a move to Barcelona.

The Italian midfielder, who had arrived from Chelsea in January, found himself on the periphery of Mikel Arteta's squad. He was initially behind Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the midfield hierarchy. But this season, the surprise twist came when Declan Rice, Arsenal's club record signing from West Ham, leaped ahead of the Italian in the pecking order.

Jorginho's limited playing time left fans wondering about his future, and whispers began circulating. While rebuilding their squad following the departure of Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie, Barcelona had their eyes on the experienced midfielder. The European champion had made it onto their transfer shortlist, as reported by ESPN.

However, while Jorginho may not have made a notable impact in Arsenal's matches, his influence on the training pitch was undeniable. Declan Rice, an England international, spoke glowingly about his fellow midfielder, who had taken him by surprise.

“The one who surprised me so much,” Rice revealed in an interview with Joe Cole, “is Jorginho. His brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder, I've just been trying to pick up little things off of him. He's always in position, he always knows when to pass, always creates time for himself, he's an outstanding trainer.”

Amid transfer speculation and midfield competition, the former Napoli man continued to hone his craft at Arsenal. The Brazilian-born star brought his unique skills and knowledge to the training ground, leaving an indelible mark on his teammates. As the season unfolded, the fate of the midfield maestro remained uncertain, but one thing was clear: Jorginho's influence was undeniable, both in the club and on young talents like Rice. He can certainly bring that to Barcelona.