Barcelona's loyal fans could be in for a heartwarming treat in January as the club contemplates a remarkable move to bring back their prodigal son, Lionel Messi, on loan if his current team, Inter Miami, fails to secure an MLS playoff spot.

The world watched in shock as Messi bid a tearful farewell to Barcelona in the summer of 2021 due to financial constraints that prevented his contract renewal. His exit was an emotional departure from the club where he had risen from a young talent to a global football legend. Rather than saying goodbye on the hallowed grounds of the Camp Nou, he did so at a press conference, leaving fans yearning for a proper send-off.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Barcelona is exploring the possibility of reuniting with Messi. However, this reunion hinges on Inter Miami's playoff fate in the Eastern Conference. As things stand, Miami is five points outside the playoffs, with only three regular-season games remaining. The pressure is on for Messi's team to secure three crucial wins and hope for favorable results elsewhere.

Messi has faced challenges with a scar tissue problem, causing him to miss Miami's last four games. His workload in the United States has raised concerns, but whether he'll return for the upcoming game against Cincinnati is unclear. Nevertheless, his inclusion in Argentina's World Cup qualifiers suggests he is nearing a return to action.

If Inter Miami clinches a playoff spot, Messi could be busy until December 9, the date of the MLS Cup final, making a loan move to Barcelona unlikely. However, even if a competitive return to the Catalan club doesn't materialize, Miami's co-owner, Jorge Mas, desires to organize a friendly match at the Nou Camp between the two teams. He's determined to ensure that Messi gets a chance to bid a proper farewell to the club where he became a footballing icon.

“Messi's departure from Barcelona was not to his liking. He could not say goodbye to his club, which welcomed him as a child, and I think the circumstances were not what Lionel wanted,” Mas stated, emphasizing his commitment to facilitating Messi's reunion with the Barcelona faithful.

The prospect of Messi returning to Barcelona, even for a friendly match, would undoubtedly be a dream come true for fans who still hold him in their hearts as one of the greatest players ever to wear the famous Blaugrana colors.