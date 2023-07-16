Barcelona and Manchester City are involved in a huge swap deal. The Catalans have reactivated their interest in Bernardo Silva this summer and could offer Frenkie de Jong as part of the deal. The Portuguese midfielder has been on the wanted list of Barcelona manager Xavi for a long time, and it looks like he can get the deal done this summer.

According to the reports from the Mirror, Xavi wanted Silva last summer, but the move never materialized. The Manchester City midfielder has become a massive target for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer as they want to replace World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has always been against the selling of Silva this summer. The former Barcelona manager has bought Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea after allowing Ilkay Gundogan to walk away as a free agent this summer. If Guardiola lets the former AS Monaco man leave, it is hard to see him not go after another midfielder this summer. Hence, this swap deal allows him to replace an outgoing midfielder with another quality midfielder.

Silva has been instrumental in Manchester City's success since his move in 2017. He was influential in City's Treble win last season and believes it is the right time to leave the club on a high. If he moves to Barcelona, he will reunite with former Manchester City fellows in Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Barcelona representatives met Jorge Mendes this week, and Silva was one of the names mentioned in the conversation. However, the Catalans won't negotiate a high transfer fee due to their economic instability.