Barcelona could allow winger Ousmane Dembele to leave Camp Nou at the right price this summer. The former Borussia Dortmund man has had an injury-plagued career with the Calatans and could be closing the chapter with them as early as the upcoming window.

According to Jonathan Johnson, in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Dembele is liked by many Premier League clubs. He also said that the closest the winger has come to leaving the Catalans was when there was interest from Paris Saint Germain.

“Ousmane Dembele’s future is under the spotlight again as we approach the summer, and he’s a player who will always have interest in him, as he’s a talented player who is still regarded as a potential star, only for ongoing issues with fitness and consistency. He signed a new contract with Barcelona last summer, and my understanding is that it has a release clause in the region of €50m. That’s a lot of money for a player who, like Neymar, would represent a bit of a gamble for most clubs,” Johnson said.

Dembele has always been perceived as a player with immense potential. However, he has struggled to remain fit and gain constant minutes at Camp Nou. When he moved to the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, he was seen as the next Lionel Messi. Moreover, he had the responsibility of replacing Neymar Jr., who had left on a world record fee to PSG.

Considering his lack of ability to stay match fit, it remains to be seen if there are suitable destinations for him in the summer. Moreover, PSG have already had too many injury problems during the 2022/23 season. Hence, it is unlikely that they would add the risk of further injury problems in the French capital.