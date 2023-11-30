Discover the surprising post-match dining habits of Barcelona's 2014 squad, from pizza feasts to Nutella sandwiches.

In elite football, the mystique around post-match rituals and diets often mirrors the skill and finesse displayed on the field. The recent revelation of Barcelona’s 2014 squad’s post-game meals offers a quirky peek into the culinary preferences of footballing icons.

The snapshot captured the gastronomic choices of Barcelona legends like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar, revealing a surprising array of comfort foods. Amidst their triumphs during the Treble-winning season, these stars indulged in a culinary spectrum that might not align with conventional athlete diets.

The sight of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar—footballing maestros—digging into pizzas post-match is an endearing contrast to their on-field dominance. Sergio Busquets, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta joined the pizza party, relishing these carb-loaded delights. However, the peculiar details didn’t stop there for the Barcelona legends.

Suarez’s preference for Caesar salad with his pizza and Neymar’s penchant for fruit alongside the cheesy slices added unique twists. Busquets, known for his precision for Barcelona, displayed a particularity—his fruit salad exclusively adorned with pineapple and strawberry.

Diving deeper into their after-match cravings, the revelations become even more intriguing. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gerard Pique favored Nutella sandwiches, while Sergi Roberto opted for a mysterious “triple sandwich” infused with chocolate and hazelnut spread. Javier Mascherano's choice, a relatively healthier pasta and fruit combo, stood as the outlier among the indulgent preferences.

The lighthearted reactions from Barcelona and Real Madrid fans ranged from amusement to playful banter. Comments likened Iniesta’s feast-like indulgence and humorously contrasted the choices with Cristiano Ronaldo’s presumed preferences, while some quipped about the “kids menu” vibe created by these selections.

Yet, amidst these culinary idiosyncrasies, one thing remained clear—Messi, both on and off the pitch, kept it simple, reflecting his unfussy nature.

The revelation of these unique post-match meals at Barcelona offers a glimpse into the personal quirks and preferences of footballing royalty, reminding fans that even champions have playful indulgences, even if they're not what one might expect from athletes at the pinnacle of their sport.