In the race for Corinthians' Gabriel Moscardo, Barcelona and Chelsea vie for the promising midfielder, and youngster leans towards Camp Nou.

In the heated competition for emerging talent, Barcelona has locked horns with Chelsea in the race to secure the signature of 18-year-old Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. Despite initial interest from Chelsea, Moscardo's decision to delay his move until the culmination of the season has heightened the pursuit, attracting significant attention from Barcelona.

Amidst Moscardo's decision to postpone his future plans until the season concludes, the competition between Barcelona and Chelsea intensifies. 90min reveal that while Chelsea maintains interest in the young midfielder, Barcelona has emerged as a formidable contender. The allure of Camp Nou and the prospect of playing under the tutelage of Xavi presents an appealing proposition for Moscardo, potentially favoring a move to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona's keen interest in the 18-year-old serves a strategic purpose as they seek a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who departed for Inter Miami in the previous transfer window. With the void left by the seasoned midfielder, the Catalan club identifies Moscardo as a potential solution for their future midfield.

Not solely fixated on Moscardo, Barcelona's scouting efforts extend to Belgian talent Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old, hailing from Royal Antwerp, has garnered interest across Europe and has already had the opportunity to showcase his abilities in this season's Champions League, catching the eye of Barcelona's coaching staff. The pursuit of Vermeeren is part of the club's overarching strategy to bolster their midfield options with young, promising talents.

Under the stewardship of sporting director Deco, the Catalan side has been actively exploring the Brazilian market. Securing the signing of striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense has demonstrated Barcelona's commitment to acquiring young talent from South America.

While Barcelona and Chelsea stand at the forefront of the chase for Moscardo's services, Arsenal remains an observer, having scouted the midfielder but yet to make significant strides in their pursuit. The battle for Moscardo's talents intensifies, marking a critical juncture in Barcelona's pursuit of promising prospects to shape the future of their midfield.