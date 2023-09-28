Barcelona have been in a financial crisis for a long time. Now, they have been involved in another controversy. The Catalans are currently embroiled in a legal controversy as a judge from the Barcelona Court of Instruction Number One, Joaquin Aguirre, suggests that the club's payments of 7.5 million euros to former refereeing vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira over 17 years may constitute a criminal offense.

Reports indicate that the judge has charged Barcelona with bribery, implicating several individuals who held significant roles at the club. Those named are Josep Maria Bartomeu, Sandro Rosell, Negreira, and Negreira's son.

In Spanish jurisprudence, a “public official” is broadly defined as anyone who participates in the exercise of public functions by law, election, or appointment by a competent authority. If substantiated, bribery charges carry more severe penalties than the previously investigated crime of corruption between private individuals. The distinction is crucial, as bribery entails more severe consequences and does not necessitate evidence of specific parties being affected. This shift in legal charges raises the stakes for Barcelona in the ongoing investigation.

While the club has been charged, police sources have indicated that no arrests are currently planned. However, if it can be proven that someone associated with the club requested money or compensation in exchange for an unfair decision, it could potentially constitute bribery. The case revolves around Barcelona's transfer of more than 7 million euros to Negreira and his son's accounts for a series of unexplained services. As the legal proceedings unfold, the football world watches closely to see how these charges may impact Barcelona's future and reputation in the sport.