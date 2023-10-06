Lionel Messi could finally make his long-awaited return to Barcelona. And no, we're not talking about the potential match or event that Inter Miami promised to the global icon. We're talking about Messi actually putting on the iconic striped blue and garnet jersey once again and playing for FC Barcelona in January.

At least that is what Nick Judd of ESPN saw from Spanish outlet AS, which Messi could be back playing for the club he played for over two decades in case his current team Inter Miami misses the MLS Eastern Conference playoffs.

Messi has been vocal about his desire to return to Camp Nou ever since he left the team for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. Inter Miami recently showed its support for the Argentinian star in his wish to have a proper farewell to Barcelona. Well, he may get more than just a heartwarming goodbye event.

According to AS, footy fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt, because that's simply all they are at this point — rumors. Nonetheless, soccer fans all over the world would undoubtedly want to see Messi don the Barcelona jersey once again before the 36-year-old hangs up his cleats for good.

As for Messi's current club, Inter Miami (9-6-16) is currently out of a postseason spot with three games remaining on their schedule. But they're not completely out of the hunt just yet.

Messi has been dealing with a leg injury over the past month and has been limited to playing just 37 minutes for the Florida-based team. His absence has sent Inter Miami to a free fall in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi is reportedly closing in on a return this Saturday when they take on FC Cincinnati. Could he save Inter Miami's season or will they miss the postseason and open the door for a potential Messi reunion in Spain?