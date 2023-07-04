A live-action Barney movie with Daniel Kaluuya is in the works, but don't expect it to be a nostalgic treat for kids. According to producer Kevin McKeon, the project is geared toward adults who grew up with the beloved character, Deadline reports.

Mattel will produce the movie, featuring Daniel Kaluuya, known for his roles in Get Out, Nope, and Black Panther, and the film will take a surrealistic approach. McKeon revealed that they are tapping into the millennial angst associated with Barney, aiming to cater to adults rather than fine-tuning it for younger audiences.

The film isn't R-rated, but viewers can expect topics like the trials and tribulations of thirtysomethings who grew up with Barney, exploring the disillusionment within that generation. The focus is on capturing the disenchantment and experiences of those who embraced Barney during their childhood.

Mattel's involvement in this project signals its commitment to creating artful content. McKeon expressed that the film will have an A24-type tone, suggesting it may align with the style of thought-provoking independent films like The Whale, Aftersun, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barney & Friends premiered in April 1992, making its first fans now in their 30s. The lovable character has a reputation for spreading optimism, delivering educational messages, and enchanting children with his infectious giggle and signature I Love You song.

While there are no further plot details out there, Kaluuya, who has been attached to the project since 2019, emphasized the high standards he sets for his work as both an actor and producer. Development is underway, and the team aims to deliver a unique and thought-provoking interpretation of Barney's world.

As fans eagerly anticipate this unconventional take on the iconic character, the live-action Barney movie promises to explore the complexities of millennial life and offer a fresh perspective on the beloved purple dinosaur.