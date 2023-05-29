Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday meet in the League One playoff final! Catch the League One odds series here, featuring our Barnsley-Sheffield Wednesday prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Barnsley was the fourth-placed team in League One with a 26-8-12 record. The Tykes beat the Bolton Wanderers on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline in the playoffs. They are hoping to get back in the Championship, where they last played in the 2016-2017 season.

Sheffield Wednesday finished the League One season in third place, getting a 28-12-6 record. The Owls had a high-scoring battle with Peterborough United in the playoffs, scoring 5-5 on aggregate and winning 5-3 on penalties. They will have a chance to get back to the Championship after three seasons.

Here are the Barnsley-Sheffield Wednesday soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

League One Odds: Barnsley-Sheffield Wednesday Odds

Barnsley FC: +220

Sheffield Wednesday FC: +125

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +102

Under 2.5 Goals: -142

How to Watch Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, iFollow, Bet365

Time: 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT

Why Barnsley Can Beat Sheffield Wednesday

The Colliers had a wonderful season in League One, scoring 80 goals and acquiring 86 points across 46 matches. Ahead of the playoffs, Barnsley was not in such great form, losing two of their last five matches to Peterborough United and Ipswich Town while securing one win over Oxford United.

Still, the Tykes managed to overcome poor form in the semi-final of the League One playoff and eliminate Bolton. Nicky Cadden put the Tykes ahead of the Wanderers in the 63rd minute of the first-leg match, but Dion Charles managed to equalize four minutes after. A 1-1 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium meant that Barnsley had to finish things at Oakwell Ground, where they had a 16-1-6 record. Barnsley only had 33% ball possession in the second leg, but they did well in tallying 10 total shots, three corner kicks, and one crucial goal from Liam Kitching in the 24th minute.

Barnsley’s defensive line capitulated the Tykes’ defensive struggles, where they conceded one goal on average despite tallying 18 clean sheets, 12.5 tackles, 9.4 interceptions, and 19.0 clearances per game. Barnsley’s back four will be on a big test since they are facing an attacking powerful rival.

Despite their defensive lapses, Michael Duff should be confident that his players, which have an average age of 24 years old, will be able to deliver in this critical fixture. As a team, Barnsley is logging 1.7 goals per game, which resulted in 82 goals and 59 assists in 48 matches played. Devante Cole and James Norwood have combined for 27 goals while Luca Connell and Adam Phillips have 18 combined assists. Jordan Williams has 12 goal involvements while Herbie Kane has 10 goal contributions.

Meanwhile, Barnsley manager Michael Duff will be playing his squad at full strength, as there are no reported injuries or suspensions for the Tykes.

Why Sheffield Wednesday Can Beat Barnsley

After they finished third in the regular season and missed direct promotion by just two points, Sheffield Wednesday entered the playoffs as the main favorite to win. The Owls were able to record a 28-12-6 performance across 46 games, scoring 81 goals and 96 points. Ipswich Town was ahead by two more draws, two fewer losses, and two more points, but the Tractor Boys are ahead by 20 more goals.

However, the Owls were shocked in the first leg against Peterborough, which they lost 4-0. Sheffield only got 45% ball possession, 14 total shots, and five corner kicks in that game, but they were not able to match the goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, and Jonson Clarke-Harris. Despite a four-goal deficit, the Owls were able to deliver great results at Hillsborough Stadium, scoring 5-1 in extra time. Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Reece James, Liam Palmer, and Callum Peterson were on the scoresheet for Wednesday, while Gregory committed an own goal off a freekick. Still, Wednesday endured on their home ground, sinking all five penalty kicks in the shootout.

Although Sheffield Wednesday carries the epithet of favorites for promotion to the Championship, Barnsley outplayed them both times during the league part of the season. Barnsley scored six goals to two on aggregate in the regular season, but the Owls have been gliding higher and have a better record in League One.

It remains to be seen if Wednesday continues to build on their offensive production. They are averaging 1.8 goals, 15.0 total shots, 5.8 corner kicks, and 52.1% ball possession across 48 games, which resulted in 86 goals and 63 assists. The team has also kept 24 clean sheets, conceding just 0.9 goals thanks to averages of 15.2 tackles, 8.9 interceptions, 16.3 clearances, and 2.5 goalkeeper saves. The trio of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, and Josh Windass have reached double-digit goals and combined for 40 goals. Barry Bannan is also a master playmaker, notching 13 assists this season. Marvin Johnson has 10 goals and assists while George Byers and Liam Palmer combined for 18 goal involvements.

When it comes to team news, Darren Moore only has George Byers listed on the team’s injury list, but there is a small chance that he could play in the final.

Final Barnsley-Sheffield Wednesday Prediction & Pick

Both teams are expected to deliver a high-scoring affair at Wembley Stadium. Barnsley has been not that lethal in the offensive end, which is why Wednesday will pound on their defense with numerous goals.

Final Barnsley-Sheffield Wednesday Prediction & Pick: Sheffield Wednesday (+125), Over 2.5 goals (+102)