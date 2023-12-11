In a recent interview actor Barry Keoghan hints at possibly returning as the Joker in upcoming The Batman 2 movie.

Actor Barry Keoghan, who played the Joker in The Batman, hinted that he may return as the iconic villain.

Matt Reeves' The Batman – Part 2 is coming, and Keoghan might be in it, Screen Rant reports. The actor had a recent discussion with Etalk, where his smirk was quite revealing.

Barry Keoghan hints at returning as Joker in The Batman 2

When asked about returning, the actor said, “I can't really say anything about it, but it would be exciting, wouldn't it?”

He then adds, “Seeing the Joker come to life again. My smile says it all, you know what that means.”

Everything is under wraps about the story and who is cast in the new film, but his comments raise some eyebrows. Does this imply he's going to be the Joker? Or what exactly does “my smile says it all” mean?

Whatever the case, there is a space in The Batman 2 for the Joker. After all, he met The Riddler in Arkham Asylum, which can lead in any direction. However, nothing is set in stone who will play the important part.

Joker has been a staple of the Batman films. Iconic actors such as Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson, and Joaquin Phoenix have all tackled the complex character in their style. Fans of DC and beyond always analyze the role about how good of a Joker they were and who's the best. It's always a constant topic that has tons of opinions.

Time will tell if Barry Keoghan — or someone else — will be Joker in The Batman 2. The new film has no exact release date, but hopefully, we'll know more information soon.