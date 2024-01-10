The actor is lucky to not be amputated and to be alive.

Barry Keoghan, star of Saltburn, admitted to having a pretty serious issue at one point in his life.

During a recent interview with GQ, the actor revealed what happened to him a few years ago.

Actor Barry Keoghan reveals he had a case of necrotizing fasciitis

They (the actor and interviewer) went by the pool at the interview.

“I was thinking we could sit over there in the sun!” the actor said. “I wanna sit directly in it — I wanna get a bit of color, man, you know what I mean?”

It was at that point that he took his shirt off. When doing so, a scar tissue was revealed that went up towards his arm.

The scar is from a case of necrotizing fasciitis. It's a flesh-eating disease that he picked up before shooting Banshees of Inisherin.

The disease is very serious, as one in five cases are fatal. Many who get this have amputations.

“I'm not sure if he was on a lot of meds, but he seemed to shrug it off,” director Martin McDonagh said of him before filming. “We were only about four days out from shooting, and his arm was puffed up. But he was like, ‘Yeah, no, I'm going to be fine — I'll see you on Tuesday.' I went to the hospital thinking, Shit — is he going to die? Let alone, is he going to make the movie? But I came out of there energized and looking forward to it.”

Luckily, Barry Keoghan turned out fine. In fact, more than fine. He was just a nominee for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for the Golden Globes.