Barry Manilow, the iconic singer and songwriter, will star in a Christmas special for NBC.

The show will be called Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas. It will be a one-hour special that will air on NBC Dec. 11 at 10 PM ET/PT and be available for streaming on Peacock the next day. The special will be filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where his Manilow: Las Vegas — The Hits Come Home! show is performed, according to Variety.

Barry Manilow's thoughts on his Christmas special

“I love doing our Christmas show!” the singer said. “We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It's a feel-good hour full of music.”

Some of his biggest hits will be played, including Copacabana, Mandy, I Write the Songs and Look Like We Made It, along with holiday favorites. His 24-piece band will accompany all.

Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow is set to star in a one-hour Christmas special at NBC. “Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas ”will air Dec. 11 on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. https://t.co/o0fJdfhuPC — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2023

“Barry's legacy and longevity is truly something to behold,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials for NBCUniversal Media Group, said. “His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations, and we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America's most iconic musical legends.”

As one of the highest-selling artists of all time, Manilow's career spans seven decades. Barry's sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and has 13 number-one hits. The legendary singer even beat Elvis Presley's record for the most performances on the same stage at the Westgate after performing his 637th show.

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas will surely be a holiday treat for fans.