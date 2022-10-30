Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022 is $20 million. Sanders is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Detroit Lions. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro member, former NFL MVP and former NFL offensive Rookie of the Year. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022.

Barry Sanders was born in Wichita, Kansas. He attended Wichita North High School and played basketball and football, shining brightest on the football field. To wrap up his high school career, he earned All-State honors and was an Honorable Mention All-American.

Sanders received scholarship offers from various institutions including Emporia State University, University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State University. He eventually chose to enroll at Oklahoma State and suit up for the Cowboys.

Playing for Oklahoma State, Sanders didn’t disappoint, shining brightest during his junior year. The Cowboys star accumulated a historic 3,250 all-purpose yards and averaged 8.3 yards per play. His dominant 1988 season earned Sanders the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and the status as a consensus First Team All-American.

After a decorated junior year, Sanders forfeited his final year of NCAA eligibility and declared for the 1989 NFL Draft. He was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Detroit Lions. Sanders eventually inked a five-year deal, worth $9.5 million contract, including a $2.5 million signing bonus.

During his rookie season, Sanders proved to everyone that he was as good as advertised. The former Cowboys star tallied 1,470 rushing yards, which was a franchise record. Furthermore, Sanders also added 14 touchdowns. Sanders was part of the PFWA All-Rookie team and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. On top of that, Sanders also made his first Pro Bowl appearance as a rookie.

Sanders only got better from there. In his next few seasons with the Lions, Sanders would go on to lead the NFL in rushing yards on four different occasion, becoming an annual fixture on Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.

In 1993, Sanders signed a four-year, $17.2 million contract extension with Detroit that made him the highest-paid running back in football. The Lions gave Sanders an even more lucrative deal in 1997, signing him to a six-year, $36 million extension.

Perhaps the finest season of Sanders’ epic career came that same year. He led the league in rushing yards with 2,053 and an averaged of 128.3 rushing yards per game to go along with 11 touchdowns. Sanders led the Lions to a 9-7 record and a wild card spot in the playoffs. His banner season earned Sanders his second NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and another All-Pro selection—not to mention his first league MVP.

He tallied 1,491 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 1998. Following the season, Sanders shocked the sports world by announcing his retirement from the NFL. He finished his 10-year career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns.

Based on reports, Sanders was frustrated with the team’s on-field struggles despite his remarkable individual efforts. With his contract still unfinished, Sanders’ retirement voided at least $20.9 million in terms of salary and bonuses. On top of that, he also left millions of dollars in potential endorsement deals on the table.

Although Sanders’ retirement didn’t sit well with the Lions’ organization, both parties have resolved their issues. In fact, in 2017, Sanders was announced as the Lions’ team ambassador. Given Sanders’ celebrity status, it’s no surprise that other brands have also tapped the services of the Hall-of-Famer.

Aside from serving as an ambassador, Sanders has also generated many other streams of income since hanging up his cleats. The former Lions’ star earns from real estate investments and in stocks, which are reportedly worth at least $750,000.

Despite his career being cut short, Sanders is broadly considered one of the greatest players in NFL history. Were you at all stunned by Barry Sanders’ net worth in 2022?