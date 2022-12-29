By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Ohio Bobcats and the Wyoming Cowboys will square off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Friday afternoon. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Wyoming prediction and pick.

Ohio ended their regular season at 9-3 before falling in the MAC Championship to Toledo, entering this one at 9-4. Losing quarterback Kurtis Rourke is a huge obstacle, as the offense was held to seven points last game. Head coach Tim Albin has tripled his win total from his first season with the Bobcats.

Wyoming, of Josh Allen fame, finished their regular season at 7-5, including a 5-3 mark in Mountain West play. A two-game losing streak put a damper on an otherwise strong regular season. Head coach Craig Bohl has won at least six games in six of his last seven seasons with Wyoming.

Here are the Ohio-Wyoming college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Wyoming Odds

Ohio Bobcats: -2.5 (-115)

Wyoming Cowboys: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread

With Kurtis Rourke absent, CJ Harris will pilot the offense. Harris has started two games this season, throwing for 393 yards with a touchdown and an interception across his six appearances. Harris has also rushed for three touchdowns. Sieh Bangura led the team with 940 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while the Bobcats totaled 1,806 yards and 22 touchdowns. Wyoming has allowed 149.5 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

Sam Wigsluz leads the team with 850 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Jacoby Jones is second with 732 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Other than Rourke’s injury, Ohio has not had any opt-outs or injuries to key contributors. Miles Cross and Tyler Foster have each caught three touchdowns. With Rourke out, Bangura will likely be the focal point of the offense. Ohio has averaged 31.9 points and 424.2 yards of offense per game.

Ohio’s defense has been shaky, allowing 28.4 points and 437.4 yards of offense per game. Bryce Houston leads the team with five and a half sacks, while the Bobcats have totaled 32 as a team. Wyoming’s strong offensive line has only allowed 15 sacks.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread

Andrew Peasley has completed 51.4 percent of his passes for 1,388 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Peasley also is tied for second with two rushing touchdowns. While the running game is solid, the team’s top four rushers all will miss this bowl game. Those transfers and injuries leave Peasley as the team’s leading rusher. The Cowboys have rushed for 2,253 yards and 14 touchdowns as a team. Ohio’s shaky defense has allowed 143.7 yards of rushing per game.

Also, opting out is the team’s leading receiver Joshua Cobbs. Treyton Welch leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Wyatt Wieland is the team’s leading receiver entering the bowl game, with 289 receiving yards, catching one touchdown. Wyoming has averaged 20.8 points and 315.5 yards of offense per game.

Wyoming’s defense has been okay, allowing 23.4 points and 369.3 yards of offense per game to their opponents. DeVonne Harris leads the team with eight sacks, with the Cowboys totaling 34 sacks as a team. Ohio has allowed only 22 sacks to their opponents this season. Using a strong pass rush will help to disrupt an inexperienced Harris.

Final Ohio-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

No Rourke will mean a lot of issues for the Ohio offense. Neither defense is very strong, likely pushing the total to the over.

Final Ohio-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +2.5 (-105), over 41.5 (-110)