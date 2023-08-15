The Kansas City Royals picked up a wild 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, and while Darion Blanco's walk-off bunt will get a lot of attention, and rightfully so, the win wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for Bobby Witt Jr.'s inside-the-park home run that came in the fifth inning of the game. Witt's fast dash around the bases ended up playing a huge role in Kansas City's latest win.

After Dominic Canzone misplayed Witt's liner to right field, it rolled back to the warning track, allowing Witt to hustle around the bases and score before the Mariners could get the ball home. Witt's 14.3 second inside-the-park home run was the fourth fastest in MLB history, and after the game, Witt admitted that he may have had a bit of luck on his side to help him out here.

BOBBY WITT JR. 14.3 SEC HOME-TO-HOME that’s the 4th-fastest home-to-home time tracked by Statcast (2015), behind only: 8/18/17 Byron Buxton: 13.9 sec

10/2/16 Byron Buxton: 14.1 sec

6/30/15 Dee Strange-Gordon: 14.2 sec https://t.co/NwprpuVpCe — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 15, 2023

“I guess the baseball gods were on my side. The lights helped me out a little bit, I think. I thought he caught it, and then I saw him run around, and then I just looked to advance, running as fast as I can. I knew there was a chance … you just got to run.” – Bobby Witt Jr., MLB.com

Witt definitely did get a bit of help on this home run here, but sometimes that's all you need in order to make a highlight-reel play, and that's certainly the case here. Kansas City's season may be all but over, but Witt is in the middle of quite a tear, which makes tuning into Royals games worth it midway through August.