Free your allies with the power of baseball. Here are the details for Bat Boy, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Bat Boy Release Date: May 25, 2023

The game comes out on May 25, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Bat Boy Gameplay

Bat Boy is a 2D side-scrolling action platformer. If players have played games like Megaman before, then this game’s gameplay should be familiar. Players will have to make their way through various levels, which are filled with spike traps, obstacles, enemies, and more. The player has to navigate through these traps and obstacles safely, as they only have a limited amount of HP. Avoiding enemy attacks is very important in this game.

Of course, the player doesn’t just avoid enemy attacks, traps, and obstacles. They can also use their baseball bat to attack and defeat their enemies. While mostly in melee, the player can use their bat to deflect projectiles, just like in baseball. These deflected projectiles can hit enemies to defeat them. They can also deflect the projectiles into destructible objects, yielding various rewards.

The player can also use their baseball bat when traversing through the game’s various levels. This includes dashes, spins, and the aforementioned destruction of obstacles. This opens up new paths that the player cant take to progress. Of course, much like Megaman, the player will also have to defeat various bosses during their travels. The player must use everything in their disposal to win against their enemies.

Bat Boy Story

Players take control of Ryosuke, a high-school kid with a love for baseball. However, he is not like other high-school students. He has an alternate identity: Bat Boy. Together with his other sports-star friends, like Racket Girl, Shinai Guy, Aquaria, and Mr. Blitzer, they fight back against the evil Lord Vicious.

However, one particular day, Lord Vicious was able to brainwash Bat Boy’s friends. He did this to participate in the Trials of Darkness, a brutal series of athletic events. It is up to Bat Boy, and the crow Garou, to traverse a hostile world and free the minds of his teammates.

