Batman: Caped Crusader will have lots of violence and a 'noir' tone.

The upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader series has gotten an exciting tone tease.

A noir show

Head writer Ed Brubaker spoke to the Comic Book Club and teased the tone for the upcoming show. He promised that it's different than the acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. There will be more visual violence, with people getting “punched on-camera” and he also promised a noir-like tone.

“When we first started, we were told we could do PG-13, which, you know, I was like, ‘Oh my god, is someone gonna say s**t in a Batman cartoon?'” Brubaker said. “It's not PG-13 [laughs], but it's definitely a lot different.”

He also said it's the Batman show Bruce Timm “always wanted to make.”

The recent Matt Reeves-directed Batman film also had a noir tone, so it will be interesting to see the visuals for this animated series.

Batman has been a staple of DC's slates, both in animated and live-action form. Adam West played the role in the live-action show in the sixties. But there have also been several spin-off series based on characters from the comics including Gotham, Pennyworth, and Titans.

Batman: The Animated Series is perhaps the gold standard of animated projects based on the DC hero. It ran from 1992-99 and consisted of over 100 episodes. On the film side, Tim Burton kickstarted the first franchise that featured Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney playing Batman.

Christopher Nolan directed the Dark Knight trilogy in the early 2000s. The DCEU featured Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader before Matt Reeves' recent iteration.

Suffice to say, there have been lots of iterations of the DC icon. But Batman: Caped Crusader sounds like it will try its best to stand out.