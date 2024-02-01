Long live Kevin Conroy

The highly anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader animated series will not feature the iconic voice of Kevin Conroy as Batman, contrary to previous rumors, CBR reports. Bruce Timm, co-creator and producer of the series, debunked the speculation and clarified that Conroy did not record his voice for the upcoming project.

Addressing the rumor, Timm stated, “Kevin Conroy did not record a voice for CAPED CRUSADER.” He revealed that they had hoped to include Conroy in the series, and the actor was eager to participate, but unfortunately, he passed away before they could make it happen. Timm urged fans to approach un-sourced news items in the entertainment sphere with caution, emphasizing that not all leaks turn out to be accurate.

Initially reported by IGN, the rumor had suggested that Conroy would appear in two upcoming DC animated projects, sparking excitement among fans who associate his voice with the iconic portrayal of Batman. Conroy last voiced Batman in the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game series.

Batman: Caped Crusader is a spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series, and many fans were hopeful for Conroy's involvement in some capacity. While his participation in the new series is ruled out, there is still potential for his voice to feature in the third installment of the animated Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy.

Despite the setback, fans can anticipate the release of Batman: Caped Crusader, which draws inspiration from the original animated series that played a significant role in popularizing Conroy's portrayal of Batman. The new series teases it will have a darker tone compared to its predecessor, adding a fresh perspective to the beloved animated superhero universe.