News of casting for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has fans excited. However, those waiting on him to cast the DCU's Batman will seemingly have to wait.

In the comments section of an Instagram post from Gunn that confirmed the news of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan being cast in Superman: Legacy, one fan asked, “How close are we to a casting for Batman?”

The fan was hit with a very simple response from Gunn, “Miles and miles away.”

This comment would confirm that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman series will stay in a separate pocket universe outside of the DCU. The Flash director Andy Muschietti is set to helm The Brave and the Bold — which, as comic readers know, is a Batman-based story. However, that story would require an older Batman.

Given that Gunn's Superman: Legacy won't hit theaters until July 2025 and that's the official beginning of the DCU on the film side, it's not overly surprising that casting for Batman and other DC heroes has yet to be announced. Gunn first has to worry about his first project under his regime and then can move on from there.

James Gunn is most known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel. However, when he was temporarily fired from the third film, he went over to DC and ended up directing The Suicide Squad and creating the Peacemaker series for them. He now will be positioned as the head of creative with Peter Safran and looks to revamp the series after the disastrous DCEU era. Batman is a staple of DC, so at some point soon, Gunn will have to cast his Caped Crusader.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.