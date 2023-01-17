EA recently released the patch notes for Battlefield 2042’s update 3.1.2, which brings in new weapons and some balancing changes.

For starters, let’s talk about when the patch will go live. The year’s first update goes live on January 17, 2023, at 1:00 AM PST. Players can download the patch at the time to experience the new guns and various changes. You can continue reading to see what the patch brings to the game.

Battlefield 2042 3.1.2 Patch Notes

New Weapons for Battlefield Portal

Mk VI Revolver

Gewehr 43

Gewehr 42 ZF4

M1 Garand Sniper

No 4 (most likely referring to the Lee-Enfield No 4)

Sten gun

Changelog

Battlefield Portal Spearhead is now available on multiple Official Templates in the Web Builder This includes Conquest Hardcore, Team Deathmatch, and FFA

Maps Spearhead Resolved instances of clipping with the camera during the start of the match insertion phase

Specialists Fixed an issue where SPecialists were not rendering correctly during the start of the match insertion phase Sundance The Anti-Armor Grenade now gets properly intercepted whenever a vehicle has an Active Protection System triggered Crawford Fixed issue where no iconography would display to show the overheating progress of the Mounted Vulcan Stationary Minigun

Vehicles Ammo for 50mm Cannon Pods on Transport Air Vehicles increased to 10 from 8 Fixed issue where the EMKV90-TOR’s turret speed would temporarily slow down after firing the HHV-EMG Maul primary weapon

Weapons Fixed some uses of recoil compensation not being consistent after firing for a long period of time Rorsch MK-4 damage against vehicles reduced when in its High Power Capacitor variant. Heavy vehicles take around 50% less damage Light vehicles take around 25% less damage Charge up time increased to 1 second from 0.8 seconds This ensures that the Rorsch can still take out vehicles, but is not the only weapon players will use MCS-880 damage improved Damage per pellet increased to 15 from 8 when at a range of under 20 meters This is when the player is using the Default Buckshot rounds (#01 Buckshot) This makes them more useful in Close Range scenarios, bringing them in line with weapons such as the NVK-S22 and the 12M Auto NVK-P125 bursts increased Now does 160 bursts per minute instead of 150 bursts per minute Now more aligned with the weapon’s intended weapon



That's all for the patch notes for Battlefield 2042's 3.1.2 update.