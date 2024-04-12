The final game of week four is on tap as the St. Louis BattleHawks face the San Antonio Brahmas. It is time to continue our UFL odds series with a BattleHawks-Brahmas prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The BattleHawks enter the game sitting at 1-1 on the year. They lost a close game on the road to open the season, falling by two points to the Michigan Panthers in the opening game. In week two, it was another close game, beating the Renegades by three. Meanwhile, the Brahmas are still undefeated. They opened with a convincing win over the D.C. Defenders winning by 15 at home. They would then go on the road to face Memphis. It was a tight game, with the Brahmas down for most of it. They would make the comeback though and win 20-19.
Here are the UFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
UFL Odds: BattleHawks-Brahmas Odds
St. Louis BattleHawks: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -125
San Antonio Brahmas: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: +105
Over: 42 (-110)
Under: 42 (-110)
How to Watch BattleHawks vs. Brahmas
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Why BattleHawks Will Cover/Win
The BattleHawks are second in the UFL in yards this year, while sitting second in rushing and second in passing yards per game. They are also third in points per game. AJ McCarron leads the way at quarterback. He has completed 43 66 passes this year, food for 464 yards this season. He also has four passing touchdowns on the year. That is the second most in the UFL this year.
In the ground game, it is Mataeo Durant who has led the way. He has played in just one game this year and rushed 14 times for 104 yards and a score. Wayne Hallman has 15 carries this year, going for 44 yards. The receiving game is led by Marcell Ateman. Ateman has ten catches for 174 yards on the year with the scores. Meanwhile, Darrius Shepherd has 14 receptions on 20 targets this year, coming away with 116 yards. Jake Sutherland has the other receiving touchdown on the year, coming away with three catches for 45 yards and a score.
The BattleHawks are seventh in the UFL in yards allowed per game this year. They are sixth against the rush and fourth against the pass. Further, thye are last in points allowed per game this year. Qwynnterrio Cole has been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while also having an interception and a pass breakup. Meanhjwole, Pita Taumoepenu has been solid at getting into the backfield. He has three tackles for a loss and two sacks on the year.
Why Brahmas Will Cover/Win
The Brahmas are third in the UFL in yards per game this year. They are seventh in the UFL in rushing yards per game, but the best in the UFL in passing yards per game. They are also second in the UFL in points per game this year. Chase Garbers leads the way. He has completed 48 of 65 passes on the year, good for 443 yards and five touchdowns. That is the most in the UFL. Further, he has just one interception on the year.
On the ground, Anthony McFarland leads the way. He had 14 attempts this year, for 53 total yards. Garbers is the only one with a rushing touchdown this year. He has 27 yards on the ground and a score. Marquez Stevenson has led the receiving game. He has 11 catches for 143 yards and a score. Jontre Kirklin has 114 yards this year with two scores on 15 catches. Cody Latimer has also scored this year, having nine receptions with 98 yards receiving. Finally, Alex Mollette and Anthony McFarland both have receiving touchdowns.
The Brahmas are second in the UFL in points allowed per game while sitting fourth in yards allowed per game. They are fifth against the run and third against the Pass. Wyatt Ray has been solid this year. He has four tackles for a loss, with two sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Darius Phillips has an interception, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups.
Final BattleHawks-Brahmas Prediction & Pick
The two offenses compare very well against each other. The Battlehawks are better at rushing, but the Brahmas are better at passing. They are similar in scoring as well. Still, the big difference is the defense. The BattleHawks allow a lot of points on defense. The Brahmas do not. The Brahmas also have more players who are adept at getting into the backfield on defense. San Antonio is at home and the underdog. Take them to win it in this one.
Final BattleHawks-Brahmas Prediction & Pick: Brahmas ML (+105)