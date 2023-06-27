The latest twist in the Harry Kane transfer saga seems to point in the direction of him eventually joining Bayern Munich this summer. Hours after it was reported that Tottenham turned down an initial $76 million bid for Kane from Bayern and stated that the star striker is not for sale, Kane has agreed to personal terms with the German giants, according to Christian Falk.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham for years, but this summer could finally see the move happen for a number of factors. He is in the final year of his contract and the soon-to-be 30-year-old likely won’t sign a new deal with Spurs, especially after coming off their worst finish in the Premier League since Kane made his debut for the club in 2011.

Kane has expressed his love for Tottenham on several occasions but the lack of trophies won throughout his career has to eventually weigh on him. A move to Bayern would give him a chance to win multiple trophies on a yearly basis, a dream for most players.

Tottenham's view of keeping Kane for the long term seems unrealistic, so it would make sense for them to offload Harry Kane now rather than let him go for free next summer. The fact that at least one club is willing to pay big bucks for Kane should give Tottenham the urge to strike a deal before Bayern possibly decides to wait until next summer to take a stab at England's captain without negotiating with Spurs.