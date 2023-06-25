Bayern Munich is poised to make a move for Chelsea star Mason Mount, taking advantage of Manchester United‘s decision to end their pursuit of the talented midfielder, reported by goal.com.

Initially, Manchester United had been considered the frontrunners to secure the services of the English international. However, their three bids for Mount have all been rejected by Chelsea, with the latest offer amounting to £50 million plus £5 million in add-ons. Following the latest rejection, United has reportedly taken a step back from their pursuit of Mount, as they deem Chelsea's valuation of £65 million for the player to be excessive.

This change in Manchester United's stance has caught the attention of Bayern Munich, who are now preparing to make their move and sign Mount for a potentially reduced fee. The Guardian reports that Bayern believes they could secure the midfielder for a lower price, as Chelsea may be more willing to negotiate with a foreign club.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, who previously coached Chelsea, is said to be keen on reuniting with Mount, given the exceptional performances the player delivered under his guidance during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

In the event that Manchester United officially withdraws from the race to sign Mount, they are expected to shift their focus towards Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian talent is believed to be high on the wish-list of United's manager, Erik ten Hag. It remains to be seen whether Caicedo will opt to remain in the Premier League or pursue a move abroad to join the reigning Bundesliga champions.

As the transfer window unfolds, football fans will eagerly monitor the developments surrounding Mason Mount's potential move to Bayern Munich, while also keeping a close eye on Manchester United's pursuit of alternative midfield targets.