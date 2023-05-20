Businessman Markus Schon has presented a unique offer to finance a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Bayern Munich this summer, reported by mirror. The Portuguese striker, who left Manchester United for Al-Nassr during the 2022-23 season, has been linked with a return to Europe, and Bayern Munich is now being presented with an opportunity.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr has seen him score 13 goals for the Saudi Pro League club, but rumors of a European return persist. Bayern Munich was previously linked with a move for Ronaldo before his transfer to Al-Nassr, but CEO Oliver Kahn ruled out the possibility. However, businessman Markus Schon has sent an email directly to Kahn, outlining a proposal that involves financing the transfer and potentially sharing in the proceeds from jersey sales to limit the financial risk.

For the deal to be successful, Ronaldo would likely have to accept a pay cut from his current Al-Nassr contract, which reportedly makes him the highest-paid player in the world. His contract with the Saudi club runs until 2025. Bayern Munich’s CEO, Kahn, had previously stated that Ronaldo did not fit into the club’s philosophy and objectives. However, with this new proposal on the table, it remains to be seen if there will be a change of heart.

Last summer, Bayern Munich was also linked with a move for Ronaldo, who was seeking a switch to a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. Despite being the top scorer for Manchester United last season, Ronaldo’s former club fell short of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

While the possibility of Ronaldo joining Bayern Munich still faces obstacles, including the need for a change in the club’s philosophy and a pay cut for the player, the businessman’s offer has opened up a new avenue for discussions. It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich and Ronaldo will explore this opportunity further as the summer transfer window approaches.