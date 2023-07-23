Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's wife, Kate, has recently been spotted in Bayern Munich. According to the reports from Daily Mail, she is reportedly looking for properties in Germany as her husband closes in on a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern Munich are close to securing the signature of Kane after Daniel Levy slapped a price tag of £100m valuation on the England captain. Consequently, many other clubs, including Manchester United, pulled out of the race to sign Kane. The Red Devils have a tight budget this summer, and they must generate funds if they want to return to the mix to sign the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bayern Munich are hunting for a new striker this summer after failing to replace the goals of Robert Lewandowski last season. They have even put Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry on the transfer list after dismal campaigns. Despite a gigantic transfer price tag of £100m, the Bavarians are not going down on the Kane pursuit. Despite having two bids rejected for the Tottenham Hotspur captain, Bayern Munich are back with an improved third bid. They believe this bid will be enough to convince Levy to sell his captain.

The 30-year-old Kane has officially entered the last year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur. He either has the option of extending his contract or walking away for nothing next summer. It is reported that the England captain was already offered a contract of $300,000 weekly wages from Spurs, but he rejected it. Now, Levy doesn't want to see his biggest asset leave as a free agent. Hence, he could be tempted to sell Kane this summer.