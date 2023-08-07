The German giants take on the French risers! It’s time to check our Elite Friendly series, starring our Bayern Munich-AS Monaco odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Bayern Munich captured their 11th Bundesliga title which led to a final-day title clincher with rivals Borussia Dortmund competing. The Bavarians are prepping before Germany's top-flight season starts in a few weeks.

AS Monaco failed to get in France's top five spots for qualification to European competition. Les Rouge et Blanc are hoping to improve their performance in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

Here are the Bayern Munich-AS Monaco soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: Bayern Munich-AS Monaco Odds

Bayern Munich: -320

AS Monaco: +600

Draw: +410

Over 2.5 Goals: -330

Under 2.5 Goals: +215

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. AS Monaco

TV: Fox Deportes, Canal+ France, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Bet365

Time: 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Bayern Munich Can Beat AS Monaco

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Bayern Munich dominated the Bundesliga table, but this year, they haven't been performing at their best. Nevertheless, in the previous Bundesliga season, they were the most prolific team, netting an incredible 92 goals in 34 matches. Additionally, they claimed the DFL Super Cup and reached the quarterfinals in both the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League.

Despite having an impressive squad, Bayern Munich is currently going through a transitional phase. In their last five matches, they secured four wins, had no draws, and suffered one loss, resulting in a total of 35 goals, averaging 7.00 goals per match. Their recent 4-3 victory against Liverpool showcased their potential, and they aim to replicate that success in their upcoming matches. Players like Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, who scored against the Reds, will be keen on continuing their impressive form.

While the club's management works on resolving the issue of signing Harry Kane, Thomas Tuchel is managing well without the English forward. In pre-season matches, they only lost once to Manchester City (1-2) while winning the rest of their games, including a massive 27-0 victory against amateur club Rottach-Egern and a 1-0 win against Kawasaki Frontale during the Audi Football Tour. On August 19, they will also participate in the 2023 Dream Match against the Weinbeisser Kaltern fan club.

These friendly fixtures serve as an opportunity for the Bundesliga champions to build momentum and teamwork. The German Bundesliga begins on August 18, and they are determined to clinch their 12th consecutive title.

Unfortunately, Bayern Munich will be without Lucas Hernández, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, Daley Blind, and João Cancelo. However, they have welcomed new additions, including Raphaël Guerreiro, Min-Jae Kim, and Konrad Laimer. In the upcoming game, Guerreiro (Calf injury), Eric Choupo-Moting (knee injury), Thomas Muller (Hip injury), Manuel Neuer (Broken leg), and Gabriel Marusic (ACL injury) are unavailable due to their respective injuries.

Why AS Monaco Can Beat Bayern Munich

The 2023-24 season marks the 99th in the history of AS Monaco FC and their 11th consecutive season in the top flight. They will compete in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

In the previous season, AS Monaco finished in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings, showing impressive performances throughout the year. However, they ended their campaign on a low note, with four winless matches, losing three of them.

During the ongoing friendlies, Monaco has displayed mixed results, securing three wins, a draw, and three losses. Despite being known as one of the world's top clubs, the team needs to enhance its defense and striking departments to achieve better results in the upcoming club friendlies.

In the off-season, the team had a chance to win a trophy when they participated in the Emirates Cup at Arsenal's invitation. Although they unexpectedly held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw, they eventually lost 4-5 on penalty kicks. Another setback came against Genoa (0-1), following victories over Betis, Leeds, and Bologna. Kevin Folland, the top scorer for Monaco during the offseason with three goals, has been struggling to find the net in the past three games. Additionally, they had a draw against Union Saint-Gilloise and a loss against Cercle Brugge.

AS Monaco has the potential to be formidable on their best days, but they will face strong opponents. The team has seen a total of 9 goals scored in their last five matches, averaging 1.80 goals per game. Last season, Wissam Ben Yedder led the goalscoring charts for AS Monaco with 19 goals and six assists across all competitions. Breel Embolo contributed 14 goals in 42 appearances, while Alexander Golovin followed with eight goals. The team is showing signs of improvement, but they must perform better compared to their last season's performances in the Coupe de France (Round of 64), UEFA Champions League (Third qualifying round), and UEFA Europa League (knockout round playoffs).

AS Monaco has undergone some changes in their squad, with Axel Disasi, Jean Lucas, Jordan Semedo, and Lisandru Olmeta no longer part of the team. On the other hand, they have added new players such as Mohammed Salisu, Philipp Köhn, Romaric Etonde, and Mickael Oliveira Barroso. As of now, the team has no injury concerns.

Final Bayern Munich-AS Monaco Prediction & Pick

Bayern's pre-season form has been remarkable, but they should also be on the way to get this win against the French side. A lot of goals will be expected but Monaco will need to endure this defeat.

Final Bayern Munich-AS Monaco Prediction & Pick: Bayern Munich (-320), Over 2.5 goals (-330)