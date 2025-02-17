ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bayern Munich looks to advance to the round of 16 as they face Celtic. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Celtic-Bayern Munich prediction and pick.

Since the 2003-04 season, Bayern Munich has made it to the round of 16 in each Champions League tournament they have played in. They currently have a lead from the first leg in this round. In the first leg, Bayern Munich scored first in the 45th minute on a goal from Michael Olise. Then, in the 49th minute, Harry Kane scored to make it a 2-0 game. Celtic would get one back, though, scoring in the 79th minute on a goal from Daizen Maeda. Now they have a 2-1 lead heading into this game and just need a draw to advance.

Here are the Bayern Munich-Celtic Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Bayern Munich-Celtic Odds

Bayern Munich: -650

Celtic: +1300

Draw: +700

Over 3.5 goals: -136

Under 3.5 goals: +112

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Celtic

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Bayern Munich Will Win

Bayern Munich has scored in 30 of 34 total fixtures this year while scoring 2.79 goals per game overall. They have also continued to score well in Champions League play. Bayern Munich has scored in seven of the nine games so far, scoring 22 goals over nine games. That is good for 2.44 goals per game. Further, they have scored in all four games at home so far, scoring 14 goals over the four games so far at home in UCL play. That is good for 3.5 per game.

Bayern Munich is led by Harry Kane. In UCL play, he has seven goals with an assist. Further, he has 21 goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Further, Michael Olise has five goals and an assist in UCL play, with six goals and seven assists in Bundesliga play. Finally, Jamal Musiala has scored ten times with two assists in Bundesliga play while having two goals and three assists in UCL play.

Bayern Munich has allowed 13 goals over the nine UCL matches so far. That is good for 1.44 goals per game so far in UCL play. They have been dominant on defense at home in UCL play. Bayern Munich has allowed just three goals at home in UCL play. They also have two clean sheets at home in UCL play.

Why the Celtic Will Win

Celtic has scored well this year, scoring in 37 of 41 total fixtures while scoring 2.78 goals per game in that time. In UCL play, Celtic has scored in seven of nine fixtures. Further, they have scored 14 goals over the nine fixtures, good for 1.56 goals per game. Still, they have not scored as well on the road. They have scored in just two of the four road games in UCL play, scoring just three goals overall.

The combination of Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah has led the way for Celtic in UCL play. Maeda has four goals on an expected 2.4 so far. In Scottish Premiership play, he has eight goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Adam Idah has three goals in UCL play, while he has scored eight times in domestic league play. In domestic league play, Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolar-Gerrit Kuhn have led the way. Furuhashi has ten goals with three assists but has scored once in UCL play. Kuhn has scored twice with an assist in UCL play while scoring ten goals and six assists in domestic league play.

Celtic has allowed 16 goals over the nine UCL games so far. Still, 11 of the 16 goals came over two games, both losses. Celtic also has three clean sheets in UCL play. They have struggled more on the road in UCL play. They have given up 11 goals in their four away games but also have two clean sheets on the road in UCL play.

Final Bayern Munich-Celtic Prediction & Pick

With Bayern Munich coming into this game with a lead already, they could rest some players early in this game, not playing them unless needed in the second half. Further, the defense for Bayern Munich has been great at home this year, while Celtic has struggled to score on the road. While the numbers suggest that Celtic will struggle on defense being on the road in this one, seven of the 11 road goals came in the first game for Celtic against Borussia Dortmund. Celtic showed they can play quality defense in their last game with Bayern Munich. If Bayern Munich scores early, expect them to sit on the lead. Expect this to be a lower-scoring game, and take the under in this one.

Final Bayern Munich-Celtic Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (+112)