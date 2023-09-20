Group Stage play has started in the UEFA Champions League, and two of the most important teams in the world are set to face off. Bayern Munich will take on Manchester United in one of the most important games of Matchday 1. The two teams are the frontrunners to advance out of Group A. Below, we will tell you everything you need to know on how to watch the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Champions League action.

When and where is the game?

Manchester United has to travel to Munich, Germany, to take on Bayern Munich. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 20. It is both team's first game in Group Stage play in the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

All of the action in the Champions League is available on Paramount+. Click on the link or banner below to watch every match.

Bayern and Man United's game can also be streamed in Spanish with Univision on fuboTV. Click here for a free trial.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena — Munich, Germany

TV Channel: Not on TV | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Bayern Munich -220

Bayern Munich storylines

Bayern and Man United are two of the most prestigious teams in the world, making this one of the biggest matches in Matchday 1. The teams are in Group A, along with Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich is at the top of their game. The team has won the Bundesliga 11 straight years, and they currently have a 3-0-1 record in the league. They've scored 11 goals in those four games, and their offensive attack has been on point all year.

Harry Kane is the team's new striker, and he has been a big reason for the team's stellar offensive play. Kane has already scored four goals for the team, including his 300th career club goal. There were also some rumors involving Kane and Man United, but he wound up in Germany instead.

Bayern does have some injury concerns. Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Raphael Guerreiro, and Tarek Buchmann are all on the road to recovery. Joshua Kimmich also recently went down with an injury, but signs are pointing toward the defensive midfielder playing.

Bayern Munich's six titles in the Champions League are the third-most ever. They most recently won it in 2020. Manchester United has three titles in the Champions League, but they haven't won since 2008.

Manchester United storylines

It hasn't been a pretty season for Man United, and things haven't gone as expected after a solid first year with Erik ten Hag as manager. The team placed third in the Premier League in his first season, but now the team is only 2-3 in the Premier League this year, and they haven't looked overly special in any of their matches.

There have been a lot of off-the-field distractions so far for Man United. Jadon Sancho is currently not with the team after a disagreement with Erik ten Hag. Sancho was brought to the team as an up-and-coming star with big expectations, but he has disappointed early in his Man United career.

Antony is also on an extended leave of absence after domestic violence allegations were pinned against him by an ex-girlfriend. The team has already been shorthanded all year, and the loss of these players will only make things harder. An early Group Stage win would be massive for Man United to quiet the outside noise.