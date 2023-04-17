With the 2023 NBA Draft edging ever closer, Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler has decided it’s time to take the next step in his basketball journey, declaring for the draft on Monday (h/t ESPN’s Jonathan Givony).

Flagler, who won a championship with the Bears in 2021, was a two-time All Big-12 player who finished his collegiate career ninth all-time in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage (40.2).

Baylor guard Adam Flagler, NCAA champion in 2021 and first-team All-Big 12 player, will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Flagler averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 assists per game this season, shooting 40% for 3. pic.twitter.com/xPE1C2j33T — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 17, 2023

A player whose game is a bit reminiscent of Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, Flagler is a smooth scorer who should be an offensive weapon at the next level as well.

Flagler averaged 15.6 points and 4.6 assists per game as a fifth-year senior in 2022-23, his third season scoring at least 13 points per game. He also shot 40.0 percent from 3-point range on 6.3 attempts per game and made at least 38 percent of his threes every season of his collegiate career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Because he’ll be an older prospect at 23-years-old, Flagler could slide down draft boards regardless of him being one of the most elite shooters in his class. Furthermore, at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Flagler is a bit undersized for the two yet not quite skilled enough to be a full-time point guard.

That said, Flagler could fill a role like the aforementioned Hield, who also came out of college as an older prospect.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Gordon and Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk are a couple of other players that Flagler compares favorably to from a fit standpoint.

Look for Flagler to be available in the late first round.