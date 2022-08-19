Baylor Bears’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Blake Shapen

The 2021 season was a dream for the Baylor Bears football program. After starting the season unranked and selected to finish eighth in the conference, the team surprised many and took home the Big 12 title.

The Bears managed to upset then-No. 5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, 21-16. The team then wrapped up the season with a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss, its first New Year’s Six Bowl win in over 40 years.

One of the most impactful players for the Bears was quarterback Blake Shapen. As a redshirt freshman, Shapen had to take over the starting role due to injuries and did not disappoint. He was the Most Outstanding Player of the conference title game. Now as a full-time starter, things can only go up for the young quarterback.

However, there is one player on the offensive line who will be key to Shapen’s success as the team’s main playmaker. Here is one player who could be Baylor’s X-factor in the 2022 college football season.

Baylor’s biggest X-factor in 2022 college football season

OL Connor Galvin

Although most eyes will likely be on Shapen and his receivers, Connor Galvin should also get some extra attention. The offensive lineman returns for his fifth year and should be one of the leaders of the team.

Galvin was part of the 2020 Baylor team that finished 2-7. Still, he was able to carve his place as a full-time starter for the Bears, which led him to a successful 2021 season.

Last year, Galvin started all 14 games as a left tackle. He ended up earning multiple accolades for his play. He was named an All-American by multiple outlets, including a first-team member by The Athletic. Galvin was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team, plus receiving the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honor.

Although offensive linemen’s stats do not appear often on the stat sheet, his performance still impacted the Bears’ offense. According to Pro Football Focus, Galvin had the most pass-blocking snaps played without allowing a sack last season with 410. The number was the most out of all Big 12 offensive tackles.

With the team losing one of its top receivers in wideout Tyquan Thornton to the New England Patriots, Baylor might use more of the running game. Because of that, Galvin’s presence would become even more important. Also, with Shapen being the new full-time starter, the offensive line could make or break his season.

At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Galvin is quite athletic for his size. He is a good blocker and has good feet, which can be helpful once Shapen needs to move to find an open man. Additionally, he rarely misses time despite all the work he does playing offensive line. Over his four years in college, Galvin started 37 of the 45 games he played.

Galvin is also one of the four members of the O-Line who is returning to Baylor for this upcoming season. As a potential leader of the unit, it will make his job easier knowing most of his teammates. The media selected the Bears to win the Big 12 again, with the offensive line likely playing a factor on that decision.

As one of the most experienced players on the roster, Galvin should be one of the most important players on and off the field. His leadership will likely play a role in the team’s development of new pieces.

Sports Illustrated projects Galvin as a second-round pick in 2023. If he plays just a bit like he did in 2021, he should be in a good spot on an NFL roster.