Baylor will battle Arizona in some college basketball action. It will be a battle at the Foster Pavilion as we continue our college basketball odds series and make a Baylor-Arizona prediction and pick.

Arizona leads the all-time series 6-5. Significantly, Arizona defeated Baylor 81-70 in their last encounter on January 14, 2025, at McHale Memorial Center. Now, they will attempt to sweep the season series.

Here are the Arizona-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Baylor Odds

Arizona: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +108

Baylor: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Baylor

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is coming off a 62-58 loss to Houston. However, Tommy Lloyd reassured fans after the heartbreaking loss that things would be okay. The Wildcats led 30-25 at halftime. Yet, they collapsed down the stretch.

Caleb Love led the way with 17 points and seven assists while shooting 6 for 15. Yet, Jaden Bradley had four points while shooting 1 for 6. Trey Townsend had just three points while shooting 1 for 5. Meanwhile, KJ Lewis came off the bench with 13 points while shooting 4 for 12.

The Wildcats shot just 37 percent from the field, including 21.7 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they allowed 43.1 percent from the floor. Arizona won the board battle 31-24. However, they only had three steals and turned the ball over 10 times.

When the Wildcats played the Baylor Bears last month, they won because of some good play from their stars. Bradley had 13 points while shooting 5 for 9. Likewise, Henri Veesar came off the bench with 19 points while shooting 9 for 11. Lewis added 11 points while shooting 2 for 5.

The Wildcats shot 53.7 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the triples. However, they only hit 64 percent from the charity stripe. Arizona won the board battle 31-28. Likewise, they had eight steals and blocked five shots. The Wildcats also turned the rock over 10 times.

Arizona did everything right in this game to beat Baylor. Overall, their offense was hot, and their shooting touch was strong. But it was also their ability to sustain the momentum against Baylor that propelled them to victory. The Wildcats hope to regain that momentum after their loss to Houston, needing to go on the road to play a tough Baylor team.

Arizona will cover the spread if its starting lineup can convert on its shooting chances to avoid collapsing down the stretch. Then, its defense must close out and prevent Baylor from getting any shooting chances, preventing the Bears from gaining any momentum down the stretch.

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

VJ Edgecomb suffered an injury recently that will keep him out indefinitely. Unfortunately, this is a major blow for a Bears' team that still has hopes for a championship. Coming into this game, Baylor had +11000 odds of winning the title. While it is a long shot, they can still make a run. But they need to stay healthy.

Things looked good recently after Baylor defeated West Virginia 74-71 in overtime. At first, they led 30-25 at halftime but could not hold on. Eventually, they won the game in the extra session.

Norchad Omier led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6 for 11. Meanwhile, Langston Love had 17 points while shooting 12 for 12 from the charity stripe. Robert O. Wright had 16 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 3 for 5 from the triples. Likewise, Jalen Celestine finished with 10 points.

Baylor won this game despite shooting only 38.9 percent from the floor, including 22.7 percent from the triples. Ultimately, they thrived from the charity stripe, hitting 27 of 32 free-throw attempts. The Bears also won the board battle 36-34.

When they lost to Arizona, Edgecomb was their leading scorer with 14 points while shooting 6 for 13. Furthermore, Jeremy Roach added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9. O'Wright had 16 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the bench.

The Bears shot 48.2 percent from the floor, including 30 percent from the triples. Also, they shot 76.9 percent from the free-throw line. They lost the board battle and turned the rock over 12 times.

Baylor will cover the spread if they can find someone else to lead the charge with Edgecomb out. Then, they must defend Arizona and not allow easy shots.

Final Arizona-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Arizona lost their last game, while Baylor barely got past their opponent. Ultimately, the Wildcats have not looked good lately. But they are healthier than Baylor is right now. Because of that, I have them going into Baylor and edging out the Bears on the road in front of a hostile crowd. Pick the Wildcats to go into Baylor and win this game while sweeping the season series.

Final Arizona-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Arizona: +1.5 (-102)