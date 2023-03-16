A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced to come out this March 2023 and review scores are out. We are pretty excited to continue playing the spin-off from the main Bayonetta series. With its mixed gameplay mechanics and amazing atmosphere and setting, it’s a refreshing take on the series highlighting the origin of Cereza before she became Bayonetta. We check out Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon review scores and rating down below.

Fair Scores for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

The spin-off from the original Bayonetta series actually gets decent ratings from its review scores. Although we have seen some that were fairly low, we want to give you guys the chance to actually play the game and rate it yourselves. For now, here are the ratings and review scores for Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

NintendoLife rates Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a 3.5 out of 5.

“Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a delightfully stylish origin tale that sees young Bayo take her first steps on the road to becoming the badass Umbra witch we all know and love. This is a graphically stunning fairy tale with plenty in the way of atmosphere and charm. However, long-term Bayo fans beware, it’s also a game that’s aimed squarely at a young/casual audience, introducing plenty of fun puzzle and combat mechanics but never really evolving them to a point where they become in any way challenging. Repetition creeps in later in the game and, although it ends with some bombastic sequences and a few nice shoutouts to the main series, it feels like a little more challenge and experimentation in puzzles and combat could have made this one absolutely essential for all ages.”

Siliconera rates Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a 4.5 out of 5.

Long before this trainee of the dark arts would come to be called Bayonetta, she took a fateful journey into the forbidden Avalon Forest. Alongside her was Cheshire, her very first demon, possessing Cereza’s stuffed toy. Play as both Cereza and Cheshire and search through the treacherous forest to look for the power to save Cereza’s mother. Bayonetta Origins is a wonderful game that shows how Cereza and Cheshire, and their friendship, grow through both gameplay and its story.

Food for Thought:

Bayonetta Origins moves rather swiftly, but note that the completion rate in the save file also counts toward things like wisp or journal entries found.

I genuinely appreciated some of the twists in the story and didn’t see one of them coming.

Even though Cereza is still growing, you can already see some of her early confidence and kindness even as a child.

I think this could be a lot of fun to play with a second player cooperatively, and I wish I could have tested it out like that.

Digitally Downloaded rates Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a 4.5 out of 5.

Those gripes are minor indeed. Bayonetta Origins is a far more brilliant addition to the Bayonetta character and mythos than I would have ever guessed it could be. It’s by turns sensitive, charming, exciting, and dramatic. The game gives Bayonetta a depth of character that adds so meaningfully to the world and story of this incredible character. This is essential. It’s not a “spinoff.” It’s a critical addition to the franchise. PlatinumGames has truly delivered something both surprising and special with this effort.

Screen Rant rates Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a 4 out of 5.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – the dual-stick exploration of Cereza and Cheshire can be tiresome at best and detrimental at worst. It never feels like much more than a gimmick, and one that has been done similarly in games prior – Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons comes to mind. It just doesn’t pay off the same way that its slick integration of combat skills or storytelling does. Despite the many bonuses that come with the approach taken to Bayonetta Origins’ design, it feels like the trade-off removing the series’ trademark action comes at too high a cost. Ultimately, however, these shortcomings don’t make for a bad game. In fact, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is quite good – great, even, when it’s firing on all cylinders. It’s definitely one to check out for fans of the franchise even with the dramatic shift in gameplay style, and those unfamiliar may still find something to love in its storybook presentation and deft attention to slick detail.

The Sixth Axis rates Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a 4 out of 5.

While it’s hugely enjoyable, it’s not the most challenging game once you’ve mastered the controls. There are a series of ways to make the game easier, but only one crutch you can remove to make it harder, and it would have been nice to amp up the difficulty from the start. It’ll be interesting to see how younger gamers fare with it, as it feels as though they’ve made the franchise both more accessible through the charming visuals and the storybook setting, but added a new layer of complication to the control scheme that may just be too impenetrable for some younger people.

I was genuinely surprised to find myself enjoying Cereza and the Lost Demon even more than I did Bayonetta 3. The laid-back exploration, the beautiful visuals, the unique control and combat scheme, and the fact that this is a fresh take on the franchise make it an altogether different experience, and one that furthers the series’ lore while ensuring it opens itself up to an all-new audience.

Pocket Tactics rates Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon a 4.5 out of 5.

When you combine all of that with the fact that I’m yet to encounter a single performance issue with the game, I have nothing negative to say about it at all. Bayonetta Origins is the perfect spin-off game to the Bayonetta trilogy, and I, for one, love this in-depth look at a young Cereza, to me, it gives even more depth to the umbra witch. In essence, this is a chance to see the girl behind the tempting seductress, and I highly recommend that you do. It’s a must-play for new and old fans alike.

Bayonetta Origins shows you the umbra witch in a whole new way, and while you may feel skeptical about her going from heavy action to puzzles, Platinum Games nailed the transition flawlessly. While different from the trilogy, the gameplay is engaging, the world is stunning, and the story of Cereza and Cheshire is precious. I can’t recommend this game enough.

My Nintendo News reviewed Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and rates it a 4.5 out of 5.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is an unexpected contender for Game of the Year. Already established Bayonetta fans are sure to be more than satisfied with its unique storytelling, tight controls, engaging combat, vast exploration, and fantastic visuals, while also being a great entry point for series newcomers. It even opens the door to those that may not have enjoyed the explicit sensuality of the mainline games, as its overall tone is more wholesome and inviting. As someone who really loved Bayonetta 3, I thoroughly enjoyed Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon equally as much, if not more, but for entirely different reasons. Don’t let this one slip under your radar!

Verdict: Give Cereza a chance

As much as we see good scores and ratings of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, we recommend that you still give yourself a chance to actually play the game. Whether you are a loyal Bayonetta fan or not, this game would be a great chance to know more about Cereza prior to her becoming Bayonetta. It gives us an in-depth look at her backstory and how she became close with Cheshire.

Make sure to check in from time to time to get to read more of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Review, Review Score, Ratings, and the like here on ClutchPoints Gaming.